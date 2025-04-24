Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BIG Claim: Congress MP Spent 15 Days In Islamabad, Wife Received Salary From Pakistan
While talking to ANI, Sarma said that the matter is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and evidence has been found against the MP's wife.
“We have found some important evidence that the MP's wife used to get salary from Pakistan for three years. She was working in Delhi, but her salary used to come from Pakistan. In the month of June-July, we are going to discuss this matter with the MP. The SIT of Assam Police will meet the MP and his family to know their side and then submit the report before September. But it is true that he spent 15 days in Islamabad without informing the Government of India and the Government of Assam,” the Assam CM said.
Expressing concern over the relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Sarma said that the security agencies have been asked to stay alert about the movements across the border.“We are also concerned about Bangladesh and recent hobnobbing between Bangladesh and Pakistan, so we have alerted our security agencies to keep a watch on whatever is going on across the border and also remain vigilant,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
