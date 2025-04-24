All-Party Meet In Srinagar Passes Resolution On Pahalgam Terror Attack

A unanimous resolution denouncing the attack, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, and reiterating Jammu & Kashmir's commitment to peace and communal harmony was passed in the meeting.

The April 22 attack was referred to as“barbaric” and an“attack on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India”.

The participants strongly denounced the attack on defenceless civilians and expressed their shock and agony. The resolution stated that such cowardly acts of brutality have no place in society and are a direct attack on the region's traditions of unity and harmony.

The leaders pledged full support for all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and affirmed that no act of terror could weaken their resolve.

They also expressed support for the steps taken by the Union Government in response to the attack.

A special tribute was also paid to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local horse ride operator who was killed while attempting to fight off terrorists to save tourists.

The resolution hailed him as a symbol of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir's hospitality, stating that his bravery would remain an inspiration for all.

It also extended deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with them. It also commended the people of Jammu & Kashmir for their overwhelming support to tourists and for organising peaceful demonstrations across the region to condemn the attack.

Expressing concern over the safety of Kashmiri students and citizens outside the Union Territory, the resolution made an earnest appeal to all state governments and Union Territories to ensure their protection.

It urged authorities to prevent any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation against Kashmiris residing or traveling outside J&K.

The meeting called upon political parties, religious leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations, and the media to maintain calm and resist any attempts to disrupt harmony.

It emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the prosperity and stability of Jammu & Kashmir.

The all-party meeting was attended by leaders including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NC President Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, several ministers, Members of Parliament, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leaders Tariq Hameed Karra and Nizamuddin Bhat, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, PDP leaders Mehboob Beigh and Basharat Bukhari, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari, and BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, and others.

