Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:23 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Provides an update on its wholly owned Tembo Project in northern Tanzania, where the Company is evaluating a small-scale mining and processing opportunity aimed at generating early cash flow to support its broader exploration strategy. The initiative involves assessing the potential to extract and process near-surface material using existing local infrastructure. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off $0.01 at $0.18.
