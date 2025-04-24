403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - i-80 GOLD CORP. : Announced the appointment of Paul Chawrun as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 30. Paul is an accomplished executive mining engineer with over 30 years of technical, operating, and corporate leadership experience, after beginning his career as an exploration geologist. His work spans a range of commodities, focusing on gold mining throughout most of his career, with a proven track record of permitting, building, and operating gold mines globally. i-80 GOLD CORP. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.86.
