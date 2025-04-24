Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-24 10:12:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp : Announced that Gunnison, Gunnison's wholly-owned subsidiary Excelsior Mining Arizona, Inc. dba Gunnison Copper and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP have entered into to a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Second ARCA encompasses certain amendments to the First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated December 22, 2021 that were announced on March 3, 2025. Gunnison Copper Corp shares T are trading unchanged at $0.27.

