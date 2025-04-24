Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on June 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2025 dividend. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading up $0.24 at $63.54.

