Russian Military Attacks Village In Sumy Region With Guided Bombs, Wounding Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the village of Riasne in Sumy region from the air, as a result of which three men were hospitalized with injuries.

This was reported on the website Suspilne, Ukrinform reports.

“On April 24, at about 10:00, the Russian army attacked the village of Riasne of the Krasnopilia community from the air. Three men were wounded, they were taken to a hospital in Sumy ,” said Iryna Yukhta, acting head of the Krasnopilia community.

According to her, the Russian army struck the center of Riasne village with three guided aerial bombs.

“Three men are wounded. A shop was smashed to pieces. The building of the starosta district, the club building were damaged, and private houses nearby were also damaged,” Yukhta said.

The wounded men were reportedly taken to hospital in moderate condition.

As reported, two people were wounded in the attack by a Russian UAV in the Nedryhailivska community in Sumy region️ , and administrative and non-residential buildings were damaged.