Zelensky: Peace Agreements Must Not Contain Clauses That Contradict Ukraine's Constitution

All proposals for a ceasefire and ending the war that do not meet the national interests and the Constitution of Ukraine will not be considered by the Ukrainian side.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa following the talks, Ukrinform reports.

“You asked what compromises Ukraine is ready to make with the territories... It is very important to understand that the United States of America has offered its vision [of peace talks to end the war]. A meeting was held in London where they voiced the relevant strategy,” he noted.

The Head of State noted the productive work of the Ukrainian, European and American teams.

According to Zelensky , as a result of the meeting in London,“the relevant points appeared on paper,” as well as developments.

The President expressed hope that the document has now been submitted to US President Donald Trump for review.

“Anything that contradicts our values or our Constitution cannot be included in any agreements,” he said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

“We want strong players among the security guarantors, those who have power. Those who are not afraid of Russia and who have influence on Russia. Certainly, economic, certainly, historical. Of course, there should be the United States of America, of course, there should be Europe because we are in Europe,” Zelensky added.

As he noted, thanks to modern technology, a war in one part of the globe may well affect countries and regions in another.

“Therefore, we want the whole world to support peace initiatives and force Russia to end this war. We would like representatives of the African continent to be among these leaders,” Zelensky said.

He noted that it makes no sense to talk about“red lines” without a ceasefire,

“This is getting involved in a very long process, in a very long war that can go on for a very, very long time. A ceasefire is a political will. It is good to show that the parties want to end the war. And other leaders will help to end it. Someone will help politically, someone will help with their other tools, but this is the second step,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that Ukraine does not legally recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea, as it contradicts the Constitution.

In turn, Trump called Zelensky's statement that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea“harmful to peace talks.”