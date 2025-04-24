Drone Attack: Six High-Rise Buildings, Educational Institution And Cars Damaged In Kyiv Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office .
According to the investigation, on the night of April 24, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces carried out another massive UAV attack on the Kyiv region.
In Buchanskiy district, as a result of hostile shelling, a service station, eight shops, six multi-storey residential buildings, a preschool education institution and thirteen cars were damaged.
A warehouse and three cars parked on the territory were also damaged in Vyshgorod district.
Under the procedural supervision of the Bucha, Kyiv-Svyatoshinsky and Vyshgorod District Prosecutor's Offices, criminal proceedings were initiated over the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv : 31 people hospitalized, including five children
Law enforcement officers at the scene continue to document the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, rescuers eliminated the consequences of massive Russian shelling in Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region .
Photo: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
