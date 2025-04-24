403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Cancels Ammunition Deal With Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Spanish government unilaterally canceled on Thursday an ammunition deal with the Israeli occupation on the backdrop of tension in the coalition government over this issue.
According to state media citing a government source, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez decided to cancel the deal to purchase ammunition worth EUR 6.6 million (USD 7.5 million) due to reasons of "public interest".
Tension in the coalition government stemmed from a stance to support the Palestinian cause and peace in the Middle East.
The Spanish government said last October that it would halt all purchase and selling operations with the Israeli occupation's arms and weapon companies; however, this particular deal was signed prior to October 2024 and Spain tried to settle it no avail.
Reports indicated that the Spanish Ministry of Interior agreed last week to carry on with the ammunition purchase deal upon recommendation of the public prosecution, which said that the Israeli occupation's IMI System Company would demand the aforementioned sum of money whether the deal went through or not. (end)
hnd
According to state media citing a government source, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez decided to cancel the deal to purchase ammunition worth EUR 6.6 million (USD 7.5 million) due to reasons of "public interest".
Tension in the coalition government stemmed from a stance to support the Palestinian cause and peace in the Middle East.
The Spanish government said last October that it would halt all purchase and selling operations with the Israeli occupation's arms and weapon companies; however, this particular deal was signed prior to October 2024 and Spain tried to settle it no avail.
Reports indicated that the Spanish Ministry of Interior agreed last week to carry on with the ammunition purchase deal upon recommendation of the public prosecution, which said that the Israeli occupation's IMI System Company would demand the aforementioned sum of money whether the deal went through or not. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment