Lebnan Yoghani To Bring Four Lebanese Superstars To Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Nancy Ajram, Walid Toufic, Michel Fadel, and Christia Kassab will be bringing the soul of Lebanon to Doha for one night only.

The quartet of Lebanese hitmakers will make their appearance on May 22 at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

Don't miss out on an unforgettable night of top-tier production, heartfelt melodies, and the refined beauty of the Lebanese musical heritage. Tickets here .

Ticket prices range from QR195 for general admission, QR295 for premium, QR395 for VIP, and QR995 for front row.

For safety and comfort, children under the age of 7 are not permitted to access the venue.