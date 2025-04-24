Patientpoint Names Industry Veteran, Nicole Chambers To Lead Commercial Oncology Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are delighted to welcome Nicole Chambers to the PatientPoint leadership team," said Linda Ruschau, Chief Commercial Officer at PatientPoint. "Her deep understanding of the oncology landscape, combined with her proven track record in developing innovative solutions for practices and patients alike, positions her to help further advance our mission of enhancing every doctor-patient engagement. As our impact at the point of care continues to expand, I'm excited for the opportunity to build even deeper, more meaningful relationships with the providers we serve. With my expanded role now also overseeing PatientPoint's growing provider partnerships business, Nicole's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that every solution we deliver drives measurable impact in real clinical environments and meets the evolving needs of care teams."

As Head of the Commercial Oncology Vertical, Chambers will oversee PatientPoint's strategy to empower care through community oncology, working directly with providers and industry partners to develop and deliver impactful, informative content to patients and practices nationwide. Her role will focus on enhancing patient care through the development of educational programs, effective resource allocation, and streamlined operational improvements.

"I'm thrilled to join PatientPoint at such a pivotal moment in healthcare," said Chambers. "Throughout my career, I've seen the power of meaningful point-of-care engagement to truly transform the patient experience-especially in oncology, where timely, clear information is essential. I'm excited to work alongside the talented PatientPoint team to develop solutions that empower both patients and providers."

Prior to joining PatientPoint, Chambers held leadership positions at Annexus Health and Cencora where she spearheaded initiatives to streamline oncology practice operations and enhance patient care delivery models.

