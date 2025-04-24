RITZ Wants You To Have The Best Summer Yet With $50K

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The RITZ Brand has a bold innovation strategy focused on reaching today's consumer," said Steven Saenen, RITZ Vice President of Marketing. "We're paying tribute to our delicious 90-year-old cracker and dialing up what consumers love in this iconic snack. We've modernized RITZ crackers to be baked to a crisp for the summer snacking season."

To celebrate the new limited-edition "Sunkissed" Crackers, the RITZ brand is launching a Golden Summer Giveaway. 46% of consumers aren't using their vacation days* and the RITZ brand wants to help change that giving fans the chance to win prizes to help create a summer full of unforgettable fun. Whether you're exploring far-flung destinations or uncovering hidden gems close to home, the RITZ Brand is here to make every moment golden by awarding one lucky thrill seeker $50,000 to help plan the summer of their dreams.

Fans can keep an eye out for the new "Sunkissed" Crackers later this month at mass retailers nationwide. Starting on April 14th, consumers can head to RITZGoldenSummer to enter for their chance to also win a variety of summer-enhancing prizes like coolers, beach towels, fanny packs, and more**.

Stay tuned for more innovative and exciting updates from the RITZ Brand, and follow along for all cracker-related news @ritzcrackers on Instagram and X.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER RITZ $50K GOLDEN SUMMER. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 4/14/25 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 8/31/25. Mail-in bonus entry period ends 9/2/25. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., & Puerto Rico 18 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. For Official Rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit RITZGoldenSummer. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit or follow the company on X at .

