2625 Butterfield, LLC Purchases 2625 Butterfield Road In Oak Brook, IL

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2625 Butterfield, LLC, led by industry veteran Steve Panko, has announced the acquisition of the office building located at 2625 Butterfield Road in Oak Brook, Illinois. The partnership's vision for this property includes enhancing the tenant experience and increasing occupancy, while also exploring future opportunities for development in collaboration with the Village of Oak Brook.

The acquisition of 2625 Butterfield Road is a strategic move in one of the most sought-after suburban markets in the Midwest. Known for its robust commercial activity, Oak Brook boasts a thriving real estate sector, attracting businesses from a range of industries. "The Oak Brook market is one of the strongest in the Midwest, if not the strongest," said Steve Panko, managing partner of 2625 Butterfield, LLC. "We are excited to contribute to its continued growth and are confident that this acquisition will open doors to future opportunities in the area."

The property features multiple points of ingress at signalized intersections along Butterfield Road, providing optimal access for tenants and visitors. The partnership is currently considering plans for a potential redevelopment of a portion of the property to incorporate retail space at the high-visibility intersection, which could further enhance the area's appeal and foot traffic.

Steve Panko and his partners collectively bring decades of experience in commercial real estate development across the Chicagoland area, are eager to engage with the local community on next steps for the property. "We look forward to working closely with the Village of Oak Brook on this project and are hopeful it will serve as a stepping stone for additional future collaborations," Panko added.

As part of their commitment to the property's success, 2625 Butterfield, LLC has appointed CBRE to oversee leasing and will continue working with the property's existing maintenance team and a local property management team will be brought on board to further enhance day-to-day operations.

With its prime location and a forward-thinking development plan, 2625 Butterfield, LLC is poised to make a lasting impact on Oak Brook's commercial real estate landscape.

For more information, contact:

Steve Panko

2625 Butterfield, LLC

PH: 312.865.1100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 2625 Butterfield, LLC.

