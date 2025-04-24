FADEL Launches Powerful Enhancements To Brand Vision And IPM Suite

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FADEL®, a leader in brand compliance, and rights and royalty management, today announced significant new product enhancements to its flagship platforms, Brand Vision and IPM Suite , designed to streamline workflows, deliver deeper insights, and increase value across content and licensing operations.

Brand Vision: Seamless Multi-DAM Integration and Expanded Content Tracking

The latest release of Brand Vision delivers on customer feedback with a key feature: Multi-DAM Support . Users can now search for digital assets, access rights metadata, and perform rights clearance across multiple digital asset management (DAM) systems.

Brand Vision's robust Content Tracking capabilities also received a major upgrade with support for five additional e-commerce platforms : CVS, Notino, Look Fantastic, Salon 500, and Nykaa. These enhancements give users broader visibility into content usage and performance, as well as greater control over expirations, renewals, and content takedowns.

IPM Suite: Empowering Data-Driven Licensing Decisions

FADEL's IPM Suite Licensing Edition v6 introduces robust reporting capabilities that deliver unified business intelligence (BI) at scale. With intuitive drag-and-drop tools, users can easily create customized graphs, charts, and ad hoc reports that visualize royalty and sales data in real time through a user-friendly interface.

The centerpiece of the release is the new AI-Powered Business Insights tool. Embedded directly in the platform, and leveraging artificial intelligence, the tool offers dynamic charts, dashboards, executive summaries, reports and presentations, and predictive analytics based on historical data-enabling faster and smarter decision-making.

Additional features include:



Override Violations in Participations : Users can now batch-override incorrect sales lines, apply accurate contract rates, and process calculations-even when original data does not meet validation rules. White Space Report : This report identifies untapped licensing opportunities, highlights emerging industry trends, and delivers actionable insights to maximize rights and royalty strategies.

"These product updates are part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success," said Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO. "We're proud to deliver smarter tools and more intuitive experiences that drive efficiency, transparency, and revenue growth for our clients."

To learn more, visit fadel or contact us today.

