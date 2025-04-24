Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Invites Travelers To Unplug With New Digital Detox Itinerary


2025-04-24 10:02:02

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The itinerary guides visitors through peaceful waterfronts, scenic drives, forest trails, and mountain views - all chosen to calm the senses and restore attention to the present moment. Travelers will explore coastal towns like Steilacoom and DuPont , wander alpine paths in Crystal Mountain , and unwind in the forests and spas of Ashford .

"This itinerary is for people who are ready to step away from their screens and remember what it feels like to be fully present," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "Whether you're standing beneath a waterfall or soaking in a forest hot tub, this journey is a chance to reset."

The Digital Detox experience includes a variety of restorative activities: easy hikes to lakes and waterfalls, serene beach visits, scenic gondola rides, farm stays, and spa treatments tucked deep in the woods. Accommodations are chosen for their peaceful settings, natural beauty, and comfort - from castle-like lodges to cozy woodland retreats.

The route features destinations across Lakewood , Eatonville and Ashford , offering visitors a mix of small-town charm, mountain grandeur, and immersive nature.

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County's seasonal itineraries help visitors plan meaningful getaways built around experiences, not algorithms. The Digital Detox is ideal for couples, solo travelers, and groups looking to rest, reflect, and reconnect with what really matters.

To explore the itinerary and start planning your screen-free escape, visit:

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is the official destination marketing organization for Pierce County, Washington, promoting the region's attractions and experiences to travelers from around the world.

