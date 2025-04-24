Inventhelp Inventor Develops Roadside Automotive Tire Accessory (PBT-4116)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving, I noticed how many people get stuck in various hazardous or difficult road conditions," said an inventor from Mesa, AZ. "My design fulfills the need for a way to help mitigate these issues as quickly as possible."

This innovative new concept would save users time and money by reducing dependency on waiting for a tow truck when stuck in a variety of unfavorable roadside conditions, including snow, mud, sand and ice. In doing so, it could minimize delays and help prevent injury and/or exposure. Additionally, its' rugged and durable design would allow for continual reuse. Lastly, its' intuitive features would allow for easy use by anyone.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4116, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

