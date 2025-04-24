Lucosky Brookman LLP Announces The Expansion Of Its Insurance Defense Practice Group And Opening Of Westchester New York Office With The Addition Of Veteran Attorney Harold Moroknek

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP announces the expansion of its Insurance Defense Litigation Practice Group and the opening of a new office in Westchester County, New York. This strategic expansion is marked by the addition of veteran attorney Harold L. Moroknek, who joins the firm alongside partners Scott Taffet, Steven Saal, senior associate Agustin Blanco and their team of four other staff.

The group's practice will focus on the representation of national trucking and transportation entities, providing a full services legal team focused on all aspects of the trucking, transportation, and logistics industries.

The group will also service large corporations and major insurance companies in catastrophic and significant loss litigation and casualty claims. The practice will provide guidance to its clients on issues relating to coverage concerns, risk mitigation, risk management and liability exposure issues.

"Lucosky Brookman's expansion of its Insurance Defense Practice Group aligns perfectly with our clients' needs in the transportation industry," said Harold Moroknek. "Our team brings decades of experience in defending complex casualty litigation claims. We look forward to joining forces with Joe and his team at Lucosky Brookman."

Jospeh Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman added "The firm remains committed to serving its clients at the highest levels, with like-minded attorneys especially in high-growth markets like New York. We are excited to expand our Insurance group with Harold's amazing team whose experience and results driven approach will be invaluable to the firm and our clients."

With over 35 years of experience in the legal field, Mr. Moroknek previously served as a New York State prosecutor, where he tried numerous criminal cases and supervised units focused on narcotics, special investigations, and crimes against children. He was appointed by the New York State Police Investigators Association Union to serve as critical incident counsel and is a recognized speaker at industry events, including the Bus Industry Safety Council and the Auto Haulers Association of America. He has presented to and trained drivers from numerous transportation companies regarding best practices following accidents large and small, risk management and mitigation issues, as well as identifying and defending fraud and best practices to combat fraud on and off the highways.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Our Insurance Defense Litigation Practice Group handles all aspects of casualty insurance and litigation claims including coverage, product liability, Asbestos, General Liability Defense, Trucking and Transportation and much more.

Our Transportation practice, headed by Moroknek, provides legal counsel for motor carriers, owner/operators, commercial, school and transit bus companies, mass transit, limousine and shuttle services, taxis, delivery services and other commercial vehicle entities.

With deep and extensive experience developed over decades of handling matters within the Trucking and Transportation arena, our attorneys achieve the legal, risk and business objectives of our clients. Our attorneys serve as regional and national counsel for clients, providing consistent consultation services spearheading litigation across the country.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732 395-4400

Facsimile: 732 395-4401

Email: [email protected]

Web:

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

