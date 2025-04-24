MAGDA BUTRYM H&M: FEMININITY IN BLOOM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership marks the first time that H&M has worked with a Polish designer in the brand's twenty-year history of pioneering designer collaborations. The collection spotlights Magda Butrym's heritage and unique voice – it is a celebration of femininity in bloom and an invitation to explore a romantic universe of Slavic style.

"I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world – and to celebrate femininity, and the flower. Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand." said Magda Butrym

The collection uses a rose as its central motif. To Magda, it is the perfect symbol of womanhood: both soft and confident, delicate and independent, striking and ever-growing.

The collection also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Magda Butrym brand, presenting the opportunity to revisit Butrym's most beloved silhouettes. It features various iconic garments from the house's archive, such as delicate dresses with petals and blooming flowers, wide-shouldered tailoring and structured oversized coats. Key pieces in the collection include a red ruffled gown, which evoke the feel of a bouquet of roses, a sweeping crochet lace gown, and a rich burgundy leather coat. Each piece embodies the essence of Magda's signature blend of femininity, boldness, and intricate craftsmanship.

Other stand-out pieces include jersey dresses in the collection's signature tones of pinks, reds and a striking rose print. The dresses offer a versatile and modern look. Timeless tailoring, with strong shoulder detail and rose jacquard lining show Magda's skill for architecture. Accessories include strappy sandals with flowers at the heels, iconic floral earrings in silver crystals, and silk headscarves that reinterpret Polish femininity with an elegant, contemporary edge.

"We are thrilled to be inviting people into Magda's powerful and poetic world. The collection is full of vitality and joy and speaks to Magda's exceptional skill for interpreting contemporary femininity in rich and unique ways." – Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M

