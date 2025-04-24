Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Launches Whole Family Playcation Itinerary For Unplugged, Joyful Getaways


2025-04-24 10:02:02

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Whole Family Playcation guides travelers through a mix of vibrant cities and scenic settings-from rural farm towns and interactive parks to cultural attractions and waterfront views. The result is a balanced blend of movement, discovery, and downtime that appeals to kids and grown-ups alike.

"Pierce County is filled with places that spark curiosity and joy for all ages," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary gives families the inspiration and structure they need to step away from screens and share meaningful moments together."

Families can expect engaging museums, animal encounters, berry picking, boat rides, and wide-open spaces for play. Dining options include casual local favorites and regional comfort food, while accommodations are chosen with space, convenience, and flexibility in mind.

Destinations featured in the itinerary include Puyallup , Sumner , Tacoma , and Gig Harbor , giving travelers a full spectrum of experiences-from farm fields and historic neighborhoods to marine views and artistic downtowns.

The Whole Family Playcation is part of Visit Tacoma-Pierce County's seasonal approach to visitor planning, encouraging overnight stays through curated itineraries built around interests and experiences. It's an ideal starting point for parents with young children, grandparents in tow, or any group looking to slow down and rediscover the joy of travel together.

To explore the itinerary and plan your family's next playcation, visit:

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is the official destination marketing organization for Pierce County, Washington, promoting the region's attractions and experiences to travelers from around the world.

