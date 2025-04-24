Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Launches Whole Family Playcation Itinerary For Unplugged, Joyful Getaways
"Pierce County is filled with places that spark curiosity and joy for all ages," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary gives families the inspiration and structure they need to step away from screens and share meaningful moments together."
Families can expect engaging museums, animal encounters, berry picking, boat rides, and wide-open spaces for play. Dining options include casual local favorites and regional comfort food, while accommodations are chosen with space, convenience, and flexibility in mind.
Destinations featured in the itinerary include Puyallup , Sumner , Tacoma , and Gig Harbor , giving travelers a full spectrum of experiences-from farm fields and historic neighborhoods to marine views and artistic downtowns.
The Whole Family Playcation is part of Visit Tacoma-Pierce County's seasonal approach to visitor planning, encouraging overnight stays through curated itineraries built around interests and experiences. It's an ideal starting point for parents with young children, grandparents in tow, or any group looking to slow down and rediscover the joy of travel together.
To explore the itinerary and plan your family's next playcation, visit:
About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is the official destination marketing organization for Pierce County, Washington, promoting the region's attractions and experiences to travelers from around the world.
Media Contact:
Matt Wakefield
Chief Marketing and Data Officer
Visit Tacoma-Pierce County
[email protected]
(253) 284-3253
SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment