Merchology Announces Ecovadis Rating For Sustainable And Ethical Practices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with EcoVadis reinforces our commitment to responsible business practices and transparent supply chains," says Ally Delgado, CEO & Co-Founder of Merchology. "As we continue to grow, it's essential that sustainability and responsibility remain at the core of everything we do. These principles aren't just values - they're the foundation for building trust with our customers, empowering our team, and ensuring our long-term impact is positive and lasting for both people and the planet."

Merchology earns a Committed Badge from EcoVadis as a recognition of their commitment to sustainability practices.

Post thi

EcoVadis provides a comprehensive assessment of a company's performance in environmental and social governance across its supply chain. The platform uses an in-depth scoring system to help companies evaluate current practices and find opportunities for growth. Its aim is to go beyond compliance, empowering companies to seek continued improvement. EcoVadis has rated more than 150,000 companies worldwide, including T-Mobile, Johnson & Johnson, and Lenovo.

To complete their EcoVadis evaluation, Merchology submitted a comprehensive set of documents and data. This included policies and procedures, certifications and standards, diversity and inclusion efforts, operational practices, and sustainability initiatives. EcoVadis evaluates companies based on four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This effectively measures a company's impact from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution.

Merchology has demonstrated a strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, earning the brand a Committed Badge from EcoVadis. Responsibility is one of Merchology's core values, a central tenet that motivated the company's leadership to choose EcoVadis as its third-party assessment platform and encourage continued choices that create a cleaner, greener future.

Merchology has expressed that its partnership with EcoVadis will benefit both customers and partners.

"Partnering with EcoVadis reinforces our responsibility to uphold the highest standards in labor and ethics: not just because it's the right thing to do, but because it's part of how we show up every day: Driven, Adaptable, Responsible, and united as One Team," says Dana Blumberg, Vice President of People at Merchology. "This rating reflects our continued promise to do business with integrity and to serve our customers and communities with values at the core of what we do."

As a part of Merchology's core values and commitment to following EcoVadis methodology, the brand will undergo yearly reassessment to ensure accountability and growth.

About Merchology

Merchology was founded in 2014 to create memorable brand experiences and ignite unity through responsible, innovative custom merch solutions. Merchology has supported 65,000 companies worldwide-from local Twin Cities small businesses to 93% of the current Fortune 500-including General Mills, Caribou Coffee, Lucas Oil, and Microsoft. Merchology is a proud Disability-Owned Business Enterprise.

Merchology's unique model combines the simplicity of e-commerce shopping with the support of dedicated account teams. Known for its direct brand partnerships with top retailers like Under Armour and YETI, Merchology tops off the co-branding experience with in-house logo decoration and customized solutions for companies. When making decisions around sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, and delivery, Merchology seeks to make responsible, positive impacts for future generations. To learn more, visit

SOURCE Merchology