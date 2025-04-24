Primohoagies Celebrates National Hoagie Day With $7 Primo Size Classics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $7 Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese Hoagies All Day on May 5th

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Hoagie Day is right around the corner, and there's no better place to celebrate than PrimoHoagies. They're serving up exclusive deals on fan-favorite hoagies made with premium gourmet Thumann's meats and their award-winning seeded bread. Now in its 11th year, this tradition highlights PrimoHoagies' dominant presence in the sandwich category.









On May 5th, PrimoPerks Members can enjoy $7 Primo size Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese hoagies at participating PrimoHoagies locations nationwide.

PrimoHoagies takes a traditional approach that sets it apart from competitors. Their bread is baked fresh every single day, and many of their ingredients come from proprietary recipes passed down through generations. The brand's focus on tradition, quality, and exceptional customer experience continues to set the standard in the fast-casual sandwich space. Whether you're a long-time fan or trying PrimoHoagies for the first time, this one-day offer is the PrimoPerfect opportunity to experience what makes these hoagies so legendary.

To take advantage of National Hoagie Day specials, customers are encouraged to join the PrimoPerks Rewards program at . *Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not valid with any other offer. Offer available at all participating PrimoHoagies locations on 5/5/25 only.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served premium gourmet Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty Italian hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

