TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement Of Q4 2024 Interim Report
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 04.2025
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q4 2024 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
According to our financial calendar the Annual Report will be published April 30th, 2025, together with an invitation for a financial results call.
Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
Attachments:
