Existing-Home Sales Receded 5.9% In March

Key Highlights

Existing-home sales slipped 5.9% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million. Sales slowed 2.4% from one year ago.



The median existing-home sales price climbed 2.7% from March 2024 to $403,700, an all-time high for the month of March and the 21st consecutive month of year-over-year price increases. The inventory of unsold existing homes jumped 8.1% from the previous month to 1.33 million at the end of March, or the equivalent of 4.0 months' supply at the current monthly sales pace.

Existing-home sales descended in March, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Sales slid in all four major U.S. regions. Year-over-year, sales dropped in the Midwest and South, increased in the West and were unchanged in the Northeast.

Total existing-home sales [1] – completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – fell 5.9% from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million in March. Year-over-year, sales drew back 2.4% (down from 4.12 million in March 2024).

“Home buying and selling remained sluggish in March due to the affordability challenges associated with high mortgage rates,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.“Residential housing mobility, currently at historical lows, signals the troublesome possibility of less economic mobility for society.”

Total housing inventory[2] registered at the end of March was 1.33 million units, up 8.1% from February and 19.8% from one year ago (1.11 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.0-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.5 months in February and 3.2 months in March 2024.

The median existing-home price[3] for all housing types in March was $403,700, up 2.7% from one year ago ($392,900). All four U.S. regions registered price increases.

“In a stark contrast to the stock and bond markets, household wealth in residential real estate continues to reach new heights,” Yun said.“With mortgage delinquencies at near-historical lows, the housing market is on solid footing. A small deceleration in home price gains, which was slightly below wage-growth increases in March, would be a welcome improvement for affordability. With real estate asset valuation at $52 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Flow of Funds, each percentage point gain in home prices adds more than $500 billion to the household balance sheet.”

REALTORS® Confidence Index

According to the monthly REALTORS® Confidence Index , properties typically remained on the market for 36 days in March, down from 42 days in February but up from 33 days in March 2024.

First-time buyers were responsible for 32% of sales in March, up from 31% in February 2025 and identical to March 2024. NAR's 2024 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released November 2024[4] – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 24%, the lowest ever recorded.

Cash sales accounted for 26% of transactions in March, down from 32% in February and 28% in March 2024.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 15% of homes in March, down from 16% in February and unchanged from March 2024.

Distressed sales[5] – foreclosures and short sales – represented 3% of sales in March, unchanged from February and up from 2% the prior year.

Mortgage Rates

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.83% as of April 17. That's up from 6.62% one week before but down from 7.1% one year ago.

Single-family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-family home sales retreated 6.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.64 million in March, down 2.2% from the previous year. The median existing single-family home price was $408,000 in March, up 2.9% from March 2024.

Existing condominium and co-op sales were unchanged in March at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 380,000 units, down 5.0% from one year ago. The median existing condo price was $363,000 in March, up 1.5% from the prior year ($357,700).

Regional Breakdown

In March, existing-home sales in the Northeast declined 2.0% from February to an annual rate of 490,000, identical to March 2024. The median price in the Northeast was $468,000, up 7.7% from one year earlier.

In the Midwest, existing-home sales waned 5.0% in March to an annual rate of 950,000, down 3.1% from the previous year. The median price in the Midwest was $302,100, up 3.5% from March 2024.

Existing-home sales in the South contracted 5.7% from February to an annual rate of 1.81 million in March, down 4.2% from one year before. The median price in the South was $360,400, up 0.6% from last year.

In the West, existing-home sales plunged 9.4% in March to an annual rate of 770,000, up 1.3% from a year ago. The median price in the West was $621,200, up 2.6% from March 2024.

