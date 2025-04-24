Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings


2025-04-24 10:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,307,716 or $0.51 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended
March 31
Income Statement 2025 2024
Interest Income 19,978,180 18,722,387
Interest Expense 10,515,928 10,455,963
Net Interest Income 9,462,252 8,266,424
Provision for Credit Losses 0 (440,000 )
Noninterest Income 1,531,050 1,428,713
Noninterest Expenses (9,466,604 ) (8,453,319 )
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,526,698 801,818
Income Tax (218,982 ) (87,133 )
Net Income 1,307,716 714,685
Earnings per Share 0.51 0.28
Three Month Average
As of March 31 Ended March 31
Balance Sheet 2025 2024 2025 2024
Total Assets 1,877,362,025 1,832,966,265 1,880,610,912 1,807,631,873
Total Loans 1,243,202,542 1,199,991,678 1,250,054,847 1,196,779,701
Deposits 1,594,703,504 1,517,726,655 1,599,360,667 1,498,970,001
Stockholders' Equity 173,736,749 164,835,517 172,762,422 164,583,709
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
...


