Verana Health Launches Qdata® Cataracts, The Largest Dataset Of Its Kind For Cataract Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced the launch of Qdata® Cataracts , the most comprehensive dataset available on cataract surgery outcomes. Derived from more than 9 million de-identified cataract surgery patients, with an average of nearly 4 years of follow-up, this research-ready dataset offers unparalleled insights into patient demographics, clinical characteristics, and treatment pathways to support drug and treatment development.

Qdata® Cataracts is powered by exclusive electronic health record (EHR) data from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), the world's largest specialty society clinical data registry. The dataset includes key variables from unstructured clinician notes and semi-structured fields of EHRs that are extracted using proprietary artificial intelligence techniques. Those variables include visual acuity, intraocular pressure (IOP) reading, and intraocular lens brand and model. A variable in development is femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS). Qdata Cataracts provides critical real-world evidence (RWE) to inform clinical development, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and commercialization strategies.

Cataracts, a condition in which the eye's lens becomes clouded, are a leading cause of vision impairment, often developing slowly and progressively impacting sight. Cataract surgery is one of the most common and successful medical procedures, with about 3 million surgeries performed in the U.S. each year.

“While cataract surgery is highly successful, real-world insights into surgical outcomes, lens selection, and patient experiences remain fragmented,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health.“Qdata® Cataracts delivers a new level of clarity, equipping life sciences companies with high-quality evidence to advance clinical research, improve outcomes, reduce complications, and enhance intraocular lens technology.”

Qdata® Cataracts enables cohort identification, patient stratification, and real-world outcomes analysis that go beyond what claims data alone can provide. The dataset allows life sciences companies to evaluate post-surgical outcomes, patient responses to different intraocular lens models, and treatment effectiveness in clinical practice. Qdata Cataracts supports a range of applications, including identifying practices treating cataract patients for clinical trial optimization, assessing treatment patterns and patient outcomes for HEOR initiatives, and refining market insights for commercialization efforts.

