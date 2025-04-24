Continuum Powders Joins AMGTA Board To Advance Sustainable Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders, has joined the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) as a Principal Member, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation in additive manufacturing. Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders , will represent Continuum, bringing deep industry expertise and a focused vision for advancing circular metal economy practices and supply chain resilience.

AMGTA , the premier industry organization dedicated to promoting sustainable additive manufacturing (AM), works with leading companies across the supply chain to drive research, best practices, and awareness of the environmental benefits of AM. Continuum Powders' Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology, which transforms alloyed metal waste into high-quality powder with up to 99.7% carbon reduction, aligns seamlessly with AMGTA's mission to lower the industry's environmental footprint.

Continuum will also collaborate closely with AMGTA on a full life cycle analysis (LCA) to further validate the long-term environmental benefits of its technology. In addition, Continuum is slated to participate in multiple AMGTA speaking engagements, including ICAM 2025 , where it will share data-driven insights and real-world case studies to help accelerate the adoption of circular manufacturing practices across the AM industry.

“At Continuum Powders, sustainability isn't just an initiative-it's our foundation,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders.“We are honored to be invited to join AMGTA's Board of Directors and aim to accelerate our collaboration with other industry thought leaders who are serious about measurable progress in sustainable manufacturing. Our advanced technology enables us to convert high quality scrap into premium metal powders that meet the rigorous demands of industrial production, all while saving costs and advancing the sustainability goals of our customers. By focusing on efficient recycling and high-quality production, we are helping manufacturers lower their environmental impact, reduce costs, and build more resilient supply chains.”

Sherri Monroe , Executive Director of AMGTA, welcomed Continuum Powders to the board and recognized the company's leadership in sustainable powder production and its innovative efforts to advance circular metal economy principles.

“Continuum Powders brings a unique approach to sustainability in additive manufacturing, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the AMGTA board,” said Monroe.“Their pioneering work in metal powder recycling and closed-loop manufacturing is exactly the kind of leadership that will shape a more sustainable future for AM. We look forward to collaborating to expand the reach and impact of responsible manufacturing practices.”

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (Melt-to-Powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders' nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders.

About AMGTA

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) is a global nonprofit dedicated to promoting the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM). AMGTA supports research, education, and collaboration to advance sustainable practices across the AM industry, helping companies adopt greener production methods while driving economic and technological progress.

