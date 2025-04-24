403
Gaza People Voice Hopes for Peace Amid Ongoing Mediation Efforts
(MENAFN) As diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza ramp up, many Palestinians are cautiously hopeful that the ongoing mediation will lead to lasting peace and offer relief to their war-torn communities.
Mohammed Abu Hajar, a 50-year-old resident of Gaza City, recently returned to the remnants of his Tal al-Hawa neighborhood. He shared that for many in Gaza, peace symbolizes the end of the violence and a chance to rebuild their lives.
"Before the conflict, I worked in a small photography studio. Now, nothing is left -- only broken concrete and destroyed equipment," said Abu Hajar, a father of seven. "Like any people who have endured conflict, Palestinians want stability and a normal life."
For Abu Hajar, peace goes beyond just the cessation of violence; it involves the restoration of basic rights and services.
"When we speak of peace, we mean the ability to send our children to school without fear, to go to the market without hearing drones overhead, and to visit hospitals with medicine and doctors," he explained.
He emphasized that a true peace must acknowledge the Palestinians' right to live with dignity. "If a real peace comes -- one based on justice and international law -- it will be significant for all of us. I support any initiative that respects our rights and allows us to live as human beings," he added.
Sameh al-Rafati, a 45-year-old father of six from Gaza City, shared similar feelings. A former civil servant, al-Rafati has been residing in a UN shelter for the past three months after an airstrike destroyed his home.
Sameh al-Rafati, a 45-year-old father of six from Gaza City, shared similar feelings. A former civil servant, al-Rafati has been residing in a UN shelter for the past three months after an airstrike destroyed his home.
