Massive Fire Erupts in New Zealand’s Auckland Recycling Plant
(MENAFN) A significant fire broke out Thursday evening at a recycling facility in North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed that emergency services were called to the scene at 5:24 PM. The blaze, fueled by burning batteries, produced a thick cloud of smoke, officials said.
Black smoke was visible throughout the city, and an explosion resulted in a massive fireball rising into the sky.
The fire has been classified as Alert Level 5, triggering a large-scale response from fire teams across Auckland. Authorities sent out Mobile Alerts to warn nearby residents.
"We ask people in the area to stay inside and close windows due to the smoke. There is no immediate need to evacuate unless advised to do so," Fire and Emergency New Zealand stated.
A local church has been set up as an evacuation shelter, but there have been no reports of injuries or casualties at this time.
