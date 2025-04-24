403
Turkey Warns Against Undermining Ties with Turkic World
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautioned that attempts to weaken the bond between Turkey and the Turkic world would ultimately fail.
He made these remarks during a joint press briefing with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Ankara.
Fidan stated: “The manipulations of those who want to drive a wedge between us and the Turkish world will not succeed."
He further emphasized that the entire Turkic world would continue to support Turkish Cypriots, adding, “We will patiently continue our policies on this matter.”
Regarding the situation in Gaza, Fidan also highlighted that humanitarian aid has been blocked from entering Gaza for over 50 days.
He stated that hunger should never be utilized as a weapon or a means of punishment.
Eide, on his part, expressed concerns over the "silence" surrounding the Gaza issue. He warned that many Western nations are making a significant error by not taking a firm position on the matter.
