Woman Sues Mapsse Day Spa Alleging Massage Sex Abuse

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against day spa center Mapsse alleging she was sexually harassed and abused during a massage.

The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe to protect her anonymity, went to the Mapsse spa in October of 2023. According to the complaint, Jane Doe alleges she was mistreated by her male masseuse. She alleges the man used a vibration machine on her vagina over her underwear and made inappropriate comments during her massage.

The complaint also states that the male masseuse, who is also the owner, has numerous counts of sexual abuse, molestation, perversion and other acts of sexual misconduct against other women.

"Since this horrifying experience, my client has suffered severe mental anguish, she has emotional distress and physical manifestations of the emotional trauma," said massage abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "She required regular therapy to help her cope with the daily remembrance of the sexual misconduct she had to ensure at Mapsse."

The case is Jane Doe vs. Julian H. Kim, Mapsse, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 25STCV08493.

About Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is a premier personal injury law firm committed to securing justice for individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm has a proven track record of success in high-stakes litigation, including catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, toxic exposure and sexual abuse cases.

Renowned for its innovative trial preparation, the firm utilizes cutting-edge courtroom exhibits and technology to simplify even the most complex legal matters for juries. This commitment to creativity, strategy and meticulous preparation has resulted in an outstanding record of success.

At Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C., securing verdicts and settlements for deserving clients is not just a goal-it's a commitment to justice.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED