Prairie Cannabis Announces Grand Opening Of New Chicago South Loop Dispensary

The new Prairie Cannabis store is a prime shopping destination for Chicago residents and visitors, providing a wide range of high-quality products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls and more. The dispensary is designed to create a welcoming, educational environment for all customers, whether they are experienced users or newcomers.

"As a social equity applicant, opening this dispensary represents an opportunity to uplift and empower our community." Said Meesha Joy Pike, Owner "Our vision has always centered around creating a welcoming space that prioritizes safe, legal access to cannabis while providing an exceptional experience for every visitor. This achievement belongs to our entire community-it reflects our resilience, our dreams, and our commitment to progress. I'm honored to play a part in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for us all."

What to Expect

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 2pm on Friday May 2nd and will be attended by Alderman Jason Irving and other local legislators, and Prairie Cannabis owners and team members.

This ceremony kicks off a weekend of specials including 20-40% off top cannabis brands, double Fire Rewards Club points on every purchase, sample with any purchase of $65+ (pre-tax), and other fun prizes when joining the Rewards program.

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is an Illinois-based company locally rooted in the spirit of Midwestern culture and community: as no-nonsense, hardworking, knowledgeable and welcoming. Inspired by the iconic Prairie School of architecture and design, our logo reflects the unique landscape and architectural heritage of the region, drawing from the elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright's famous stained-glass windows . With its first location in Naperville/Warrenville, and now its second location open in Chicago, Prairie Cannabis plans to expand further, with additional locations launching later in 2025.

Follow Prairie:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Link to photos

SOURCE Prairie Cannabis