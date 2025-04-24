CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Magnetic Balls Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death From Ingestion Hazard Violations Of The Federal Regulations For Magnet Toys Sold Exclusively At Amazon

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Shenzhen Xiaoju Technology Company Magnetic Balls. CPSC testing determined the magnets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder. In addition, the magnets are stronger than permitted and pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

CPSC issued Notices of Violations to the sellers, Otbar and Leaf Dude Inc., of China, and the manufacturer, Shenzhen Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., of China, but the firms have not agreed to recall these magnetic balls or offer a remedy to consumers.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

About 157 magnetic balls sets were sold online at Amazon in January 2021 for between $17 and $26. The 5mm diameter magnets were sold in a set of 216 gold balls in the form of a cube. The sets were sold encased in a clear plastic case and a portable tin storage box.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the magnetic balls immediately and dispose of them or take them to your local recycling facility. Do not sell or give away these hazardous magnets.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

