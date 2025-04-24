MDCE Shoots A Game Winner With Ticker Proposals: HOF, DUNK, Or SLAM Await FINRA Approval

MDCE's Exciting Ticker Symbol Change Options

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE))

MESA, Ariz., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is turning up the energy in the collectibles world, offering a glimpse into its next major milestone-a bold ticker change that reflects the Company's exciting new direction. As part of its previously announced corporate name and ticker symbol change application filed with FINRA , MDCE is proud to share its three requested ticker options: HOF , DUNK , and SLAM .

These dynamic, memorable tickers signal far more than just a cosmetic change-they represent the Company's transformation into a cultural brand rooted in the passion, nostalgia, and investment potential of the memorabilia space. This strategic shift is being driven by the expansion and synergy of MDCE's wholly owned subsidiaries: Real Game Used ( ), a leader in dual-method memorabilia authentication across sports, music, and entertainment, and Infinite Auctions ( ), a premier auction platform trusted by high-end collectors around the globe.

"We're not just changing a ticker-we're making a statement," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our goal is to ensure that our public identity fully reflects the excitement of the markets we serve. HOF, DUNK, and SLAM each tell part of that story, and we're eager to see which one FINRA approves."

It's important to note that while these three ticker symbols have been formally submitted, FINRA has the final authority to approve or reject any symbol . Similarly, FINRA reserves the right to reject any name change application , making this step a key part of the regulatory journey. Historically, the approval process has ranged between three to ten months , and MDCE, like its investors, is awaiting confirmation with great anticipation.

Once the ticker and name change are both approved by FINRA and the new company name is officially filed with the State of Nevada, the Company will unveil its new identity-one fully aligned with its mission to lead in collectibles, authentication, and auction innovation.

Contact Information:







[email protected]

CEO Profile

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED