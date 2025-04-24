CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site
WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese's Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress
Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN by LuckupShein
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by BTAMREE
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Recalls Children's Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Oasis Recalls Shape Sorter Car Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Small Parts Requirements; Risk of Serious Injury or Death
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2025 Competition and Cross Country Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Recalls Torex UTV Ride-On Toys Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmarthref="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">/commissioner to search for statements related to this or other topics.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist .
