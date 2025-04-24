CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese's Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress

Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN by LuckupShein

Roll Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by BTAMREE

Recalls Children's Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt

Oasis Recalls Shape Sorter Car Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Small Parts Requirements; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2025 Competition and Cross Country Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard

Recalls Torex UTV Ride-On Toys Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

