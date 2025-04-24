MINDSTREAM MEDIA GROUP NAMES SAIRA HABASH CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER

At Mindstream, Habash will oversee the leaders of the agency's strategy, media planning, buying and performance optimization teams while positioning talent and resources for the next chapter of agency growth.

"With the renaissance of activity for independent agencies and enhanced methods for maximizing media's effectiveness, we're building something different - and Saira's leadership strengthens our ability to be both agile and strategic," said Eric Schaefer , CEO of Mindstream Media Group. "She brings the mindset and momentum-driving curiosity we need to lead the next phase of our agency evolution."

Habash's appointment follows the recent announcement of Kelly Graves as CEO of Eastport Holdings , reflecting a renewed focus on media, leadership and integration across its agency network, which includes Mindstream Media Group.

"The agency's vision for modern media is exactly where I want to be - where data, creativity and human insight come together to create meaningful impact for brands and, more importantly, inspiration for the teams delivering that great work. That's what energizes me most," said Habash. "Clients are looking for engaged, energized partnerships, and I feel that level of energy and opportunity connecting with Eric's vision forward for Mindstream's people and its clients."

Mindstream Media Group is also on the path to reimagining its commercial real estate space . The agency, with its current downtown Dallas headquarters located in the Comerica Bank Tower building, is engaging with CBRE to rethink new space to attract and retain great talent in an inspiring setting.

In addition to its Dallas headquarters, Mindstream Media Group operates offices in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and has remote media agency team members working in key U.S. cities.

About Mindstream Media Group

Mindstream Media Group , is a full-solution, brand and performance, modern media agency partner that exists to maximize the effectiveness of paid media campaigns through extensive traditional and digital marketing expertise. Comprised of bold strategic media advisors rooted in data-driven decisions and advanced analytics, the agency brings unique talent and perspective while operating together at scale from initial insight to action on media plans that move business forward.

About Eastport Holdings

Eastport Holdings is a marketing services holding company whose portfolio of firms help transform their U.S. and global clients with advertising, data intelligence, strategic media planning and buying, digital experience, content fulfillment, brand activation, public relations and other specialty communications services.

