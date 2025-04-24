GOYA CARES PARTNERS WITH NEW YORK CITY DOE TO LAUNCH PREVENTION EDUCATION CURRICULA TO COMBAT CHILD ABUSE AND PROTECT STUDENTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Goya Cares is proud to champion initiatives that uplift our communities and provide children with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of their lives," said Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations at Goya Foods. "By partnering with the NYC Department of Education and the Monique Burr Foundation, we are providing essential education that empowers students to recognize and respond to potentially dangerous situations-giving them the confidence to advocate for their own safety."

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month (April), sixth-grade students at the Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership (MS 129) in the Bronx participated in a lesson focused on online safety. The students learned about digital dangers, cyberbullying, and the MBF 5 Safety Rules, while identifying traits of Safe Adults in their lives that they can turn to for support.

"As Chancellor, keeping our students safe from bullying and abuse is a top priority. I'm grateful for the partnership with Goya Cares and the Monique Burr Foundation as we work toward the shared goal of caring for the next generation of New Yorkers," said Melissa Ramos, Chancellor of The New York City Board of Education.

The curriculum, developed by the Monique Burr Foundation, is the only evidence-based and trauma-informed program based on polyvictimization, which addresses the complexities of bullying and personal safety. This curriculum fosters students' abilities to discern safe situations and relationships from those that are unsafe.

Goya Cares is a global initiative dedicated to creating a safer, healthier world for communities everywhere. The program emphasizes the importance of active social responsibility by fostering partnerships with organizations dedicated to a holistic approach to child well-being. Goya Cares is committed to protecting children from all forms of abuse through preventative education while raising awareness of the mental health challenges faced by children and teens.

