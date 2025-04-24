Fitch Assigns Commercial Servicer Ratings To Planet Loan Servicing

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Financial Group , a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions, announced that Fitch Ratings has assigned initial commercial mortgage servicer ratings to Planet Loan Servicing, a division of Planet Home Lending , LLC.Fitch awarded Planet Loan Servicing the following ratings:Commercial Primary Servicer (CPS): CPS3+Commercial Master Servicer (CMS): CMS3Commercial Loan-Level Special Servicer (CLLSS): CLLSS3The outlook for all ratings is Stable.The assigned ratings reflect Planet Loan Servicing's growing presence in commercial mortgage servicing and its strong operational foundation built on Planet's extensive residential servicing experience. Since expanding into commercial servicing in 2022, Planet Loan Servicing has developed a robust infrastructure to support single-family rental (SFR), residential transition loans (RTL/fix and flip), debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), healthcare, small-balance commercial, and multifamily loans.Fitch highlighted several factors supporting the ratings, including:A seasoned commercial servicing team with deep industry experience and no turnover in the past 12 months.A well-defined servicing platform supported by the FICS Commercial Servicer system and integrated vendor technologies.A comprehensive internal control environment built on the three-lines-of-defense model and directed by Planet Financial Group's enterprise risk committee.Proactive oversight of primary servicers and effective special servicing performance.Dedicated non-performing and REO teams covering various loan resolution strategies, including return to performing, REO / foreclosure sales, note sales and payoffs.“Receiving these commercial servicer ratings from Fitch reinforces Planet Loan Servicing's reputation for disciplined execution and effective management,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group.“We've built a commercial servicing platform designed for performance, scalability, and responsiveness - and we're just getting started.”Planet Loan Servicing performs commercial loan servicing for life insurance companies, hedge funds, banks, and institutional capital clients. Planet Loan Servicing is a dba for Planet Home Lending, LLC.Fitch also noted the financial strength of Planet Financial Group and commended the company's operational metrics, quality control, and technology-driven approach to commercial and residential servicing.About Planet Loan ServicingPlanet Loan Servicing is a complete servicing platform delivering straightforward support and solutions to borrowers and investors across the nation. Through a commitment to high-quality customer service and easy access to tools, technology and resources, it offers speed and simplicity to support a superior end-to-end client experience.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit or .

