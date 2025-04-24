From Burnout To Breakthrough: A Teacher-Led Movement Is Reigniting Joy And Curiosity In Classrooms Nationwide

Teachers engaged in learning at the Spark Curiosity EDU Conference

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Austin becomes the spark that ignites a national movement in education. On June 19–20, 2025, educators from across the country will gather for the Spark Curiosity EDU Conference , hosted by Kampus Insights and presented in partnership with the Hope Outreach Center, a nonprofit known for delivering financial literacy and empowerment programs in schools.

The Spark Curiosity EDU Conference is more than a professional development event-it's a call to reimagine how learning feels in classrooms across America. Created by nationally recognized educator and author Olivia Odileke, the experience is designed to reignite student engagement, teacher joy, and curiosity-centered instruction.

Olivia's journey began in a traditional classroom, where she struggled with the passivity of textbook-driven teaching. Everything changed when she attended an inquiry-based learning workshop by Dr. Chew.“I stopped starting with explanations and began with exploration,” she recalls.“That one shift brought my joy-and my students' engagement-back.”

Her leadership in inquiry-driven instruction led to district recognition. In Florida's Brevard Public Schools, Olivia was chosen as one of four educators to model the Climate of Inquiry, one of six essential instructional practices for a district-wide video exemplar initiative. Out of 5,000+ teachers, she was selected to help define what meaningful curiosity-based instruction looks like.

Since then, Olivia has trained over 20,000 educators, authored three books-including A Beginner's Guide to Nearpod, Spark Curiosity: A Guide to Quick Inquiry Tasks, and her newest title, Unleashing Curiosity: Empowering Fearless Educators to Engage and Inspire-and created the Micro Inquiry framework, which helps teachers create powerful learning moments in just 10 minutes.

At the Spark Curiosity EDU Conference, breakout sessions are replaced with one powerful, shared experience. Every educator attends five high-impact, whole-group workshops, each led by nationally respected speakers:

Blueprints for Wonder – Led by acclaimed author and equity expert Erica Battle, focusing on lesson design through curiosity and equity.

Cultivating Curiosity Ecosystems & The Reflective Curiosity Catalyst – Led by Roderick Johnson, The Energizer Educator (Baltimore, MD), these sessions explore learning environments that nurture inquiry and teacher growth.

Igniting Inquiry & Curiosity in Action – Led by Olivia Odileke, these sessions provide ready-to-use strategies that turn lessons into meaningful discovery experiences.

As a bonus, all in-person attendees will receive a copy of Unleashing Curiosity and gain access to the full 11-song educator inspiration soundtrack, featuring original tracks like Make My Brain Hurt, Enough, Every Discovery Begins with a Spark, and Teaching with Joy.

In support of the conference mission, Kampus Insights also recently launched the Spark Curiosity GPT Coach -an AI-powered tool that helps teachers generate Micro Inquiry Tasks, guiding questions, and reflection prompts. It includes a motivational corner designed to build educator confidence and promote fearless, curiosity-first teaching.

The event takes place at the Austin Central Library, a creative hub for learning and innovation.

