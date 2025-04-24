Study Confirms AAJT-S Effectiveness For Aortic Occlusion In Combat

The AAJT-S (Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet – Stabilized), a non-invasive, multi-use medical device designed to control life-threatening hemorrhage in the abdomen, pelvis, and junctional areas

In Ukraine's combat trauma response, the AAJT-S emerged as a leading option for prehospital bleeding control and casualty stabilization.

- Dr. PanasenkoBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A study published from the combined efforts of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, the Military Medical Teaching Center of the Northern Region in Kharkiv, the Kharkiv National Medical University, and Poltava State Medical University in World of Medicine and Biology in December 2024 demonstrated high levels of vascular occlusion with the Abdominal Aortic & Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) by Compression Works , Inc.The purpose of this study was to conduct a scientific analysis of applying different methods of temporary compression of the aorta in a combat surgical trauma setting. Seventy-six cases of temporary aortic occlusion were performed during evacuation procedures, with statistical and expert analysis conducted on the entire data set.The results demonstrated that 57.1% of the procedures attempted with the AAJT-S controlled the bleeding, while 54.2% of the procedures attempted with an aortic vascular clamp placed during an open thoracotomy were successful. The only procedure attempted with REBOA did not control the bleeding.The authors stated that the AAJT-S, which is externally applied around the abdomen, can be placed by any medical responder at the point of injury, does not require the participation of a qualified specialist, and should be used when providing“basic” pre-hospital assistance.“The widespread use of the AAJT-S in Ukraine contributed to a significant increase in the resuscitated group at the early hospital stage,” said Dr. Panasenko.“There is a clear palliative orientation, and the AAJT-S should be used in the evaluation of non-medical, non-specialized transport, namely CASEVAC missions. The AAJT-S has a simple tightening system and provides for a large area of effective compression pressure with a high degree of accuracy and reliability,” said the users of the device.“In addition, the AAJT-S demonstrated the ability to maintain efficiency when the casualty was in a closed space, during rescue, dragging, and hasty evacuation procedures. We also found the device to be effective in stabilizing the pelvis in addition to its bleeding management capabilities,” said Dr. Panasenko.The authors also cited that there is currently no evidence that REBOA increases survival or improves treatment results compared to resuscitative thoracotomy, and that REBOA may actually increase mortality, as reported in several recent studies in the published literature.All methods of temporary occlusion of the aorta may act as a“bridge procedure” prior to final operative hemostasis and may be most effective when utilized in different settings.“We are pleased with the battlefield success of the AAJT-S in assisting Ukraine in their war with Russia,” stated Dr. John Croushorn, Chief Medical Officer for Compression Works and inventor of the AAJT.“It is critical to stop bleeding at the point of wounding so that the casualty can be stabilized and transported to definitive care,” said Croushorn.“Compression Works has been at the forefront of battlefield care since the invasion, and the data continues to come back resoundingly positive that severe hemorrhage control is paramount to prolonged casualty care and resuscitation efforts,” said Dr. Croushorn.About Compression WorksCompression Works develops the AAJT-S, a multi-use medical device addressing the most pressing needs of emergency and battlefield medicine. Trusted by the U.S. military, trauma centers, EMS, and law enforcement, Compression Works is a veteran-owned business proudly manufacturing lifesaving solutions in the USA.Read the Full Study in World of Medicine and BiologyHEMORRHAGE STOPS HERE!

