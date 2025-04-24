Minutes, Not Days: How Scheduleai Is Redefining Audit Planning In The Certification & Inspection Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI scheduling tool slashes planning time while improving efficiency in Testing, Inspection and Certification.

- Juan Maties Garcia - Managing Director - Control Union CertificationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Testing Inspection and Certification industry faces mounting pressure from high audit volumes, complex qualification requirements, and tightening margins. As skilled auditors become scarcer, traditional manual scheduling methods are reaching their limits. Checkfirst 's ScheduleAI is changing this scene by delivering significant efficiency improvements to leading TIC firms.In a recent implementation with a European certification body, the AI schedule generator demonstrated measurable results that have caught industry attention:- Improved auditor utilization by 12% through more strategic allocation- Reduced travel distance by 22%, enabling more on-site time and less road time- Achieved over 92% internal auditor utilization, minimizing reliance on external freelancers- Processed 1,000+ audits in just 9 minutes – a task that previously required four full working days"Numerous Testing Inspection and Certification companies are held back by outdated systems that block progress," stated Benjamin Lambert, Checkfirst's CEO, during a webinar with European Organization for Quality (EOQ ) Secretary General Ulf Gustavsson. "We're now witnessing quality data becoming central to operations, with AI in scheduling tackling complex problems rather than just digitizing paperwork."ScheduleAI's strength lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, whether modern systems like Microsoft Dynamics or legacy spreadsheets, while evaluating more than 25 unique parameters for each scheduling scenario. These include certifications, availability, geography, audit types, and client priorities.The AI scheduling software goes beyond basic automated scheduling by:- Identifying when auditors are already in specific areas and finding nearby audits to cluster- Intelligently assigning team audits when they improve route or skill efficiency- Continuously learning from each allocation to improve future recommendationsFor Testing Inspection Certification companies struggling with resource constraints, this AI based scheduling provides immediate operational benefits while creating long-term strategic advantages. By optimizing resource allocation, companies can accomplish more with existing teams while delivering better client experiences.The solution comes at a crucial time for the industry. As the compliance industry grows more complex and skilled professionals become harder to find, Inspection Testing and Certification firms need smarter approaches to planning. ScheduleAI addresses these challenges by not just digitizing scheduling but fundamentally reimagining it through AI planning and scheduling.Checkfirst has quickly established itself as an innovation leader in the TIC space. By focusing specifically on the unique challenges of certification bodies and inspection firms, the company has developed tailored solutions that address real operational pain points.The schedule planner AI represents a significant step forward in how TIC Testing Inspection Certification organizations manage their most valuable resources. By combining AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, Checkfirst is helping certification industry and inspection industry uncover hidden efficiencies, reduce operational overhead, and deliver greater value to clients.About CheckfirstCheckfirst creates AI solutions that target the needs of the TICC industry. The company offers three main products: ScheduleAI to allocate workforce, Verify AI to process documents, and InspectAI to collect and verify data.For more information about optimizing your audit operations, get in touch with Checkfirst through email or connect with their team on LinkedIn.

