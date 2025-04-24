403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Warns India Over Water Flow Conflict
(MENAFN) Pakistan issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that any Indian attempt to divert or stop the flow of water as per the Indus Waters Treaty would be regarded as an act of war.
This statement came a day after India suspended the 1960 agreement in response to an attack in the disputed Kashmir region, which claimed the lives of 26 people.
Following a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad, Pakistan declared a series of retaliatory actions.
These included suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement and immediately closing the Wagah border, which is currently the only legal crossing between the two nations.
Additionally, Pakistan announced the suspension of all trade with India, including transit through Pakistan to any third country.
The country also decided to shut its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines.
In a move that mirrored India's actions, Pakistan also suspended all visas issued under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme.
The Pakistani government made it clear in a statement that it “vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.”
This statement came a day after India suspended the 1960 agreement in response to an attack in the disputed Kashmir region, which claimed the lives of 26 people.
Following a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad, Pakistan declared a series of retaliatory actions.
These included suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement and immediately closing the Wagah border, which is currently the only legal crossing between the two nations.
Additionally, Pakistan announced the suspension of all trade with India, including transit through Pakistan to any third country.
The country also decided to shut its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines.
In a move that mirrored India's actions, Pakistan also suspended all visas issued under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme.
The Pakistani government made it clear in a statement that it “vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment