Katy Marshall Joins LIM College Board

Marshall is currently Chief Growth Officer at Sollis Health, a concierge urgent and emergency care company.

She graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University in 2012 and went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2017.

As a fourth-generation member of the Marcuse family, Katy will be carrying on the legacy of dedicated and visionary service that began when LIM College was founded by her great-grandfather Maxwell F. Marcuse in 1939.

Patty Farmer, Chair of the LIM College Board of Directors, said, "We look forward to the forward-thinking perspectives Katy will bring and the contributions she is sure to make in helping us realize our vision of LIM as the global leader in education for the business of fashion and lifestyle."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike.

