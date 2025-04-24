Havis Introduces Innovative New Payment Terminal Stands For Ingenico Axium RX7000

As Havis understands the importance of combatting theft and other criminal activity, such as the installation of card skimming devices, the new collection includes optional rear-locking and anti-skimming add-on kits (sold separately). With these accessories, retailers can further enhance their RX7000 mounting solution, whether at the time of purchase or in the future, keeping valuable payment technology and customer data protected and secure.

"Havis is proud to introduce these new additions to our broad payment mounting portfolio," says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales for Retail & Hospitality at Havis. "As always, our payment terminal stands are designed with reliability, customer experience, and device compatibility in mind. Our new stands for the Ingenico Axium RX7000 offer seamless device integration and with the optional add-ons, enhanced protection for both retailers and their customers".

The full range of stands for the Ingenico Axium RX7000 is now available to order. For more information, visit our website here .

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure, and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit .

