Scatec ASA: Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 24 April 2025: Scatec ASA held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 CEST. A total of 110,653,066 shares, representing 69.63% of the share capital was represented at the General Meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the General Meeting distributed on 03 April 2025 except for items 14 and 16, as further set out in the minutes from the General Meeting attached hereto.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.8 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Scatec ASA - Minutes of Annual General Meeting 24 April 2025