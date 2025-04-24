Entrex Licenses Oil And Gas Marketplace To Trade Nationwide Royalty Securities

Entrex Logo

- Stephen H. WatkinsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is pleased to announce the execution of a long-term license agreement to launch the Entrex Oil and Gas Market-a new national marketplace designed to facilitate the trading of oil and gas royalty securities utilizing Entrex's regulatory-compliant technology platform. The initiative is intended to support capital formation for issuers while offering liquidity and transparency for investors in the oil and gas sector.“Entrex's mission continues to grow by deploying sector-specific marketplaces powered by our proprietary revenue-based security structures and end-to-end platform,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex.“The new Oil and Gas Market will be headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, with an initial focus on building a strong base of issuers and investors within the state before expanding into key oil-producing regions across the country.”“Royalty-based financial instruments-such as MPPs and VPPs-have long served the oil and gas investment community,” added Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex.“Yet these instruments often lack consistency in structure and standardization. Our goal is to bring greater transparency and tradability to the space, akin to what Lewis Ranieri accomplished in the mortgage-backed securities market.”“This expansion is expected to complement our existing market operations and introduce additional revenue opportunities,” Watkins continued.“By enabling brokerage firms and their clients to find, research, track, manage, and trade sector-specific securities, Entrex continues to improve access and efficiency across alternative asset markets.”The license agreement for the Oil and Gas Market follows the same commercial framework as other Entrex platforms, including a $31 million technology license while also under the agreement, Entrex (OTC: NTRX) retains an option to acquire the licensed entity at 11.6x trailing twelve-month EBITDA once a minimum threshold of $15 million EBITDA is achieved.About Entrex:Entrex is a publicly traded company (OTC: NTRX) that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Through licensed platforms and proprietary blockchain-enabled technology, Entrex facilitates trading in structured, revenue-based financial instruments-providing investors with access to new asset categories across regional and sector-based markets. Learn more at .Media Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsCEO, Entrex(954) 856-6659...

