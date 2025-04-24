Deepcoolai Introduces ORV3 In-Rack 200Kw CDU For Next-Generation Data Centers

"200kW ORV3 CDU built for high-density AI and seamless OCP integration."

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeepCoolAI , a leading innovator in liquid cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, is proud to introduce the ORV3 In-Rack Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Designed specifically for OCP ORV3 version racks, this 200kW liquid-liquid CDU delivers high-efficiency cooling for the most demanding workloads.

A New Standard in Liquid Cooling Efficiency

The DeepCoolAI ORV3 In-Rack CDU is engineered for seamless integration into next-generation liquid-cooled AI data centers. With a dual-pump redundancy design, real-time monitoring, and intelligent flow control, it provides unmatched reliability and performance for AI training clusters, cloud computing, and HPC environments.



Key Features:

.Optimized for OCP ORV3 Racks – Designed to meet the latest Open Compute Project (OCP) standards.

.200kW Cooling Capacity – Supports the growing thermal demands of AI and HPC infrastructure.

.Advanced Monitoring & Control – Supports Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP/IP, and SNMP communication protocols for real-time telemetry and remote management.

.Redundant Pump Drive Module – Ensures continuous operation with one active and one standby pump.

.High-Efficiency Heat Exchange – Maintains optimal cooling efficiency while reducing power consumption.

.Smart Differential Pressure & Flow Control – Adjusts system flow dynamically based on server load, ensuring precise cooling efficiency.

.Compact In-Rack Design – Space-saving form factor for maximum density and scalability.

Scalability & Reliability for AI and HPC Environments

With AI workloads demanding higher power densities, traditional air-cooling solutions are no longer sufficient. The ORV3 CDU is built to enable high-density, energy-efficient data centers by efficiently managing the thermal loads of cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs.

DeepCoolAI's liquid cooling expertise extends beyond CDUs to include customized cooling infrastructure, manifolds, and high-performance RDHx solutions, ensuring a complete end-to-end cooling ecosystem.

Availability

The DeepCoolAI ORV3 In-Rack 200kW CDU is available for immediate integration with global supply chain support.

“Kris Holla, Founder and CEO of DeepCoolAI, commented on the launch: 'The ORV3 In-Rack 200kW CDU represents a major leap forward in meeting the cooling demands of next-generation AI and HPC data centers. At DeepCoolAI, our mission is to empower the world's most advanced computing environments with reliable, scalable, and energy-efficient liquid cooling technologies. With the ORV3 CDU, we are proud to deliver a solution that combines cutting-edge engineering with seamless integration for OCP ORV3 environments, helping our customers unlock new levels of performance and sustainability."

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI is a One Stop Factory Direct Liquid Cooling For Next Gen AI Data Center

DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for data centers ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled data centers. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime. Recently Samina and DeepCoolAI entered into strategic partnership for global manufacturing and supply chain at scale.

None

