Gartner Recognises Brandmail As #1 Email Signature Solution Globally

BrandQuantum Inc. has announced that its email branding solution, BrandMail, has been rated the number one email signature solution globally by Gartner.

- Paula SartiniWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BrandQuantum Inc. has announced that its email branding solution, BrandMail , has once again been rated the number one email signature solution globally by technology research and consulting firm Gartner. The recognition comes from user-based comparison reviews published across Gartner Digital Markets, which includes top B2B software platforms Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.These rankings are based on independent user reviews, evaluating factors such as Customer Support, Value for Money, Functionality, and Ease of Use. BrandMail consistently ranks at the top across all categories, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted solution for businesses worldwide.BrandMail is available for Outlook, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 (O365). It offers centrally managed, tamperproof email signatures designed to maintain brand consistency in every email interaction."We are thrilled by this ongoing recognition from Gartner," says Paula Sartini, Founder and CEO of BrandQuantum. "Our team works closely with customers to develop intuitive solutions that directly address real-world business challenges, particularly around maintaining a consistent brand experience."She adds,“Customer feedback is central to our innovation process. Without our customers' insights and ongoing support, BrandMail wouldn't have achieved this standing. Their input helps us design solutions that eliminate companies' frustrations in managing brand identity, and ensure every email contributes to a consistent, professional brand image.”BrandMail continues to empower organisations with tools that enhance their customer communication and ensure a seamless brand experience across all touchpoints.

