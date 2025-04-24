403
Germany Offers Financial Incentives for Syrians to Return Home
(MENAFN) Germany is providing financial assistance of up to EURO4,000 (USD4,555) per family to motivate Syrians to return to their country.
Over 460 individuals have already benefited from these incentives in recent weeks, according to the government.
The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has facilitated the voluntary return of 464 Syrians since the new Syrian government took control in Damascus, German authorities reported to local media on Thursday.
As part of the program, adults who return receive up to EURO1,000 in initial aid, while minors are eligible for EURO500.
Additionally, the program offers travel subsidies of EURO200 for adults and EURO100 for children, along with medical assistance of up to EURO2,000 if required.
These financial incentives are a component of Germany’s plan to encourage the repatriation of Syrian refugees, following recent political shifts and improvements in the security situation in Syria.
Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, hundreds of thousands of people have sought refuge in Germany.
Currently, the country is home to over 700,000 Syrian refugees, with the total Syrian-background population – including permanent residents and dual nationals – approaching 1.3 million, based on official statistics.
