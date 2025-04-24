Hightower Wealth Advisors St. Louis Financial Advisorsbrian Copeland And Zach Ungerott Recognized On Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

St. Louis-Based Advisors Ranked on Esteemed List for Demonstrating Client Guidance While Navigating Uncertain Times

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, a wealth management practice providing investment, financial and retirement planning services, announces advisors Brian Copeland, CPWA®, CFP®, and Zach Ungerott, CPWA®, CFP®, have been named to the Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. The seventh annual list features advisors across the country who collectively hold $16.7 trillion of assets under management, and have stood out amongst their peers for their savvy investment strategies and supporting clients through many changes in the industry including the markets' recent volatility.

"Brian and Zach have previously been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, but this year is truly remarkable because it is the result of their commitment of staying on top of the country's ever-changing economic landscape, tax laws as well as successfully navigating the market's historic volatility," said Omar Qureshi, managing partner of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis. "We celebrate Brian and Zach's success and know they will continue to have a positive impact on our clients and the industry."

Copeland is partner and director of financial planning at Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis overseeing all of the practice's planning services, including tax, retirement, and estate planning as well as managing risk and developing solutions for complex financial situations for the practice's high net worth investors, executives and multi-generational families.

"I strongly believe that developing comprehensive financial plans has a huge impact on securing a client's financial future, and to be acknowledged for fulfilling my responsibilities as a wealth advisor is not only rewarding but ignites my passion for the industry," said Copeland.

Ungerott is associate partner and senior wealth advisor at Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, specializing in investment and retirement planning for business owners. He develops business valuations and identifies financial risks to a client's business and then develops strategies to mitigate those risks. He also works with clients to implement advanced estate and tax planning strategies to meet their financial goals and protect their legacy.

"It is an honor to be recognized for creating plans that help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. I am truly grateful for the clients who place their trust in the team at Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, and look forward to continuing our work together," said Ungerott.

To learn more about Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, visit HightowerStLouis .

Methodology

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK research to develop the esteemed list. Recipients are selected through research interviews, compliance records, experience in the financial industry, assets under management and other qualitative and quantitative data. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors must have worked in the financial industry for at least seven years to be considered.

About Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis

Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis is a wealth management practice that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. As an ensemble team of qualified, experienced financial professionals with a wide range of knowledge and skills, Hightower Wealth Advisors is a multi-faceted, multi-generational team that builds comprehensive financial plans that are more than just investments. For more information about Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, please visit HightowerStLouis .

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT

Taylor Genovese

JConnelly

[email protected]

SOURCE Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED